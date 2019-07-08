Issues of overseas Pakistanis to be resolved: Elahi

LAHORE: A 20-member delegation of Pakistanis residing in Canada headed by Rajab Ali Butt called on acting Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at the Governor's House here Monday.

Ghaus Dar, Ch Aitzaz, Mian Imran Masood and Mian Haroon Masood were also present on the occasion. After listening to the problems of Overseas Pakistanis and assuring them of the solution, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said many complaints were received from outside the country about passports. We will try that Overseas Pakistanis’ problems regarding issuance of new passports are resolved in the countries where they are residing, Pervaiz said adding that process of reforming and changing the system was in progress in the country. Every work is being done on merit, Imran Khan is working hard day and night for resolving the people’s problems and economic stability of the country and we are with him in this whole process of developing Naya Pakistan.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that currently the country is facing economic problems; time is not far away when the people would like to come to Pakistan for employment. He said that Overseas Pakistanis should also play their role in making the country economically stable and strong by making maximum investment back home, the government will make the all-out effort for redressing difficulties faced by them.