Punjab minister briefed on airport security

LAHORE: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar visited Allama Iqbal International Airport here on Monday and the area where a murder incident took place a few days ago. According to a press release, the minister asked ASF officials to complete the inquiry about the incident at the earliest.

Lahore International Airport Chief Executive Officer/Airport Manager Nazir Ahmad Khan informed the minister about services provided to the passengers at the airport, particularly to the Hujjaj.

Ali Tipu, Chief Security Officer of the airport, also gave a briefing on this occasion. He was also briefed about the working of Civil Aviation Authority and ASF and facilities provided at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan visited departure and arrival lounges at the airport. He observed various services/facilities being provided to passengers by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, Airport Security Force, Anti-Narcotics Force, Customs, FIA and Immigration Services. He also issued special instructions for a comfortable and pleasant journey of Hujjaj.