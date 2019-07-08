Bridge sought to link Torghar to Hazara, Malakand

MANSEHRA: The residents and local government representatives have demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to build a concrete bridge over Indus River in Hassainzai to link Torghar with Hazara and Malakand divisions.

"Over 24 people were killed when a ferry capsized in the Indus River near Haripur a few days back and if the chief minister is sincere in protecting more people from such tragedies, he should order building a concrete bridge to facilitate people," Shahzad Shan, the tehsil nazim Hassainzai tehsil of Torghar, told a news conference on Monday.

He said as there was no road link within Torghar district and rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and people were left with no other option but to put their lives in danger travelling through ferries. Zahid Khan, a social activist, said that the chief minister should earmark Rs1 billion for construction of Hassainzai bridge to secure life of people belonging to five tribes.