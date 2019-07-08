Alleged terrorist arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department, Mardan Region, arrested an alleged terrorist and extortionist who was carrying head money of Rs1 million. A source said the CTD arrested Wahid Shah from Takht Bhai area who was shifted to unknown place for interrogation. The alleged terrorist was carrying head money of Rs1 million and was wanted by the police in many cases of heinous nature.
