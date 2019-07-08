close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
July 9, 2019

Alleged terrorist arrested

National

BR
Bureau report
July 9, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department, Mardan Region, arrested an alleged terrorist and extortionist who was carrying head money of Rs1 million. A source said the CTD arrested Wahid Shah from Takht Bhai area who was shifted to unknown place for interrogation. The alleged terrorist was carrying head money of Rs1 million and was wanted by the police in many cases of heinous nature.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus