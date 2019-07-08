Man deprived of money at ATM

PESHAWAR: Fraudsters looted cash from an elderly man outside an ATM in the limits of the Khazana Police Station on Monday. A local Mohammad told police that he came to a local ATM where one person who was already waiting here offered him help in withdrawing the money from the machine. The complainant said the accused got the cash from the ATM but told him he would get it the next day. Police said the investigation had been launched.