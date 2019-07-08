‘Metro train will be operational by November 20’

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam said more than 95 percent work on Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project had so far been executed and the project was expected to be finished by November 20.

He said this while talking to media during a visit of the cut and cover portion of the project near GPO Chowk on Monday. He said the project had been handed over to the Chinese contractor CR-NORINCO for carrying out electrical and mechanical works as well as for testing and commission of trains for a period of six months. The work was scheduled to be completed within the deadline of November 20.

LDA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan said civil work as well as track lying had been completed throughout the 27 kilometers length of the project from Dera Gujjran to Ali Town, Raiwind Road. The track had been constructed at an elevation of 14 meters from ground level while cut and cover section from Macleod Road to Chouburji was 1.7 kilometers long. A total of 26 stations had been constructed including two stations at GPO Chowk and Anarkali which were underground.

He said more than 95 percent of work of the project had been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujjran, G T Road to Chouburji was 96.03 percent, on package-II from Choburji to Ali Town was 94.17 percent, on Depot near Dera Gujjran was 94.90 percent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 96.34 percent. More than 96 percent of the electrical and mechanical work had also been completed, he added.

Meanwhile, the Director General LDA has posted Rana Tikka Khan as Additional Director General Urban Planning, LDA. He also hosted a farewell lunch to honour the outgoing Additional Director General (Housing) Zarif Iqbal Satti.

The participants paid tribute to the services of the officer and expressed best wishes for his life to come. The newly appointed Additional Director General (Housing) Kunwar Ejaz Khaleeq Razzaqi, Additional Director General (Urban Planning) Rana Tikka Khan, Chief Town Planner Syed Nadeem Akhter Zaidi, Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan and all directors attended the ceremony.