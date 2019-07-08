Rs17 bn allocated for Punjab Ehsas programme: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that economic wellbeing of the impecunious strata will be ensured by the government as the development of human resources is the focal point of the PTI government’s policies.

The chief minister stated this while talking to a delegation of public representatives belonging to various areas and provincial secretaries. He said that launch of Punjab Ehsas programme had been planned on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide necessary socio-economic protection to the disfranchised sections of society.

More than Rs17 billion had been allocated in the current fiscal year for the programme, he added. Monthly allowance will be given to the citizens of more than 65 years in the whole of the province and initial fund amounting to Rs3 billion has been set up under Bahimat Buzurg Programme.

The chief minister reiterated that serving the differently able and their families from the financial crunch was the important priority of the state. A monthly stipend programme for two lakh special persons is being started under Hum Qadam Programme, he added. He said that looking after the widows and orphans was the fundamental responsibility of the state and the unique identity of the model of Rayasat-e-Madina that no segment of the society is left unattended.

The government will fix monthly stipend for the livelihood of widows, he said. Similarly, a five-year project is being started to provide equal economic opportunities to women and Rs8 billion were allocated in the current budget for the purpose.

The chief minister said the whole society was responsible for the restoration of people affected by acid burns and added that the government was providing Rs100 million for restoration of acid attack victims.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said in a statement that recovery of the looted national money was the desire of every Pakistani adding that those who had mercilessly looted the national resources had put every child in debt. Wrong economic policies of the past have tremendously damaged the country.

The opponents get frightened when economic destruction is discussed. He said that institutions were autonomous and across-the-board accountability was being done which was the need of the hour.