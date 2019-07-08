44 Haj flights with 9,885 intending pilgrims reach Madina

ISLAMABAD: The spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Monday said that so far 44 Haj flights carrying 9,885 intending pilgrims have arrived in Madina Munawwara.

“The intending pilgrims have been given best accommodation in Markazi area near to Haram Nabvi (SAW) and they are getting best facilities and fine food,” the spokesman said. According to Director Haj Madina, Tariq Rehmani the buildings accommodating intending Pakistani pilgrims have been divided in four sectors being monitored a sector incharge each.

“The intending pilgrims are requested to take care of their health, take proper food and follow instructions, notices pasted at their buildings,” the director Haj said. He said that 12 missing Pakistanis, who arrived in Madina, have also been placed safely at their accommodations. The Haj flights for Makkah Mukarrama from Pakistan will start on July 12.