Plan to demolish cricket infrastructure: ICA petitions SC to make it party to case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Cricket Association (ICA) has petitioned the Supreme Court to make it party to a case pertaining to green belts, playgrounds, tree plantation, and gardening in the federal capital.

ICA President Nasir Iqbal filed the petition through Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta Advocate. The petitioner said he was the ICA’s elected president notified by the Pakistan Cricket Board and controlled cricket affairs in the federal capital in line with the Model Constitution for the District Cricket Association as notified by the Board.

He said there were 37 cricket clubs in the capital having thousands of members. He said the green belts and playgrounds were meant for holding net practice to pick the best of the bunch.

Nasir Iqbal said owing to the ICA’s efforts several players represented Pakistan from time to time including Shoaib Akhtar, Azhar Mehmood, Rao Iftikhar, Bazid Khan, Syed Imad Waseem and current Pakistan U-19 captain Rohail Nazir besides others.

Nasir Iqbal pleaded that he had come to know that the CDA wanted to demolish the cricket infrastructure of 11-Star Cricket Ground bordering Ibne Sina Road and Jinnah Avenue near the Metro Station, G-9/3, Diamond Cricket Academy along the 9th Avenue near PARC Colony G-8/2 between G-9/3 and G-8/2, Capital Gymkhana Club Ground along Ibne Sina Road in front of Karachi Company between G-9/2 and Fatima Jinnah F-9 Park, Islamabad, Punjab cricket Club along Ibne Sina Road near G-10, F-10 roundabout in front of McDonald, Islamabad, Ghouri Cricket Ground, along Ibne Sina Road between G-10 and F-10, Islamabad, and Junoon Cricket Ground between G-9/1 and G-10/4, Islamabad.

The petitioner contended that demolition of the entire cricket infrastructure would damage cricket and throw the youth out into the streets. He submitted that since the ICA had invested a huge amount on the development and maintenance of cricket grounds, it may be made a party to the case.