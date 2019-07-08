‘Govt-opposition consensus vital for strong economy, stable country’

KARACHI: Opposition-government consensus on economy as imperative for country’s strong economy and stability. This was stated by former finance minister Shaukat Tarin while talking to the chief editor of monthly ‘Aitraf’, Mahmood Sham.

Shaukat Tarin said the prime minister must shed his arrogance and respect the fact that like the government, the opposition too has been sent to the parliament by a large section of the population who also have a role to play in the state craft. He said economy cannot be strengthened without the help of the opposition.

Together both must develop programmes for the welfare of the larger public in order for them to repose confidence in the system. Tarin said government and the opposition must evolve consensus over increasing state’s revenues, education, health, strengthening institutions, independent and strong planning commission and independence to the bureaucracy. The former finance minister said NAB has become a whimsical monster which opens up investigations against anyone it likes.

He said NAB imprisons suspects during investigations even before trial and conviction which has demoralized the bureaucracy, scaring them away from any meaningful work. He said institutions for accountability are essential and even worked before like the Auditor General Accounts which must be allowed freedom to work, but the NAB which was created by a dictator to tame rival politicians is haunting the bureaucracy leading to freezing work to the detriment of the government. Shaukat Tarin said it is unfortunate that even the political government did not amend NAB laws.

About the PTI, he said it is sad that party leaders like Jehangir Tarin and other frontline party leadership who were instrumental in helping the party win the elections are receding into the background and the new entrants into the PTI have gained prominence. The genuine party leaders would have helped improve PTI’s governance.

Advocating the local bodies governance, Shaukat Tarin said political governments do not favour them as the powers of the national and provincial assembly leadership feels deprived of their power. These leaders do not realise that the local bodies system strengthens democracy at the grass roots.

On CPEC, he said we asked China for massive power sector investment without realizing where would the abundant power be used since we neither have domestic industries not China has shifted its industrial base here. Now we have to return Chinese debt in 2021-2022 and our economy is in a very bad shape to do so.

He said Imran has hardworking and sincere technocrats like Dr Hafiz Shaikh, Dr Sania Nishtar, Dr Ishrat Hussain and Razaq Dawood who could help him sail to success provided other institutions do not interfere. He said that all the institutions must work in their respective spheres and warned that the prevailing thinking among some to dominate whole society is fraught with dangers.