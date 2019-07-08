close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
July 9, 2019

Traders strike against hike in Sales Tax

Top Story

 
July 9, 2019

KARACHI: Traders protested against the government in several cities for a hike in Sales Tax in the federal budget, while the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT) has announced a nationwide strike from July 13.

A strike was observed in Gujranwala by the Anjuman-e-Tajran Cloth Board, while the association's president has announced that they would keep all shops and markets closed on Tuesday as well. Markets and shops would remain closed in Saeed Nagri Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Thakur Singh Bazaar and Sarafa Bazaar for two days. The association's president has threatened that the strike may continue indefinitely if the additional taxes are not withdrawn.

