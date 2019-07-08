Fatima Jinnah’s 52nd death anniversary today

KARACHI: The 52nd death anniversary of Madr-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah, the younger sister of Quaid-i-Azam, will be observed today (Tuesday).

She had passed away on July 9, 1967 in Karachi soon after spearheading an election campaign in both the eastern and western wings of the country. Masses still hold her in high esteem for her contribution to Pakistan Movement and also leading the people towards their much-cherished dream of strong democratic norms and culture in the country established through the power of votes.

Special arrangements are being made for Quran Khwani at her grave located on the premises of Quaid-i-Azam’s mausoleum while different organisations will arrange seminars to pay tribute to first of the women leaders of the country.