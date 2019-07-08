close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
Senate body passes two bills

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Committee on Interior Monday approved two bills ‘The Islamabad Community Integration Bill, 2019’ and ‘The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Substitution of Section 489F of PPC and amendment of Schedule-II of Cr.PC).’

The meeting of Senate committee was held with the chair of its Chairman Senator A. Rehman Malik here Monday. The Senate’s committee also paid a rich tribute to late Abdul Sattar Edhi (Nishan-e-Imtiaz) and Shaheed Burhan Wani on their death anniversary falling on Monday (8th July, 2019).

The committee considered “The Islamabad Community Integration Bill, 2019”, introduced by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, which was referred to the Committee on 29th April, 2019 by the Senate House. After a threadbare discussion, the Bill was unanimously passed by the Committee.

Rehman Malik highly appreciated Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed for bringing such a valuable Legislation and said that this Bill is the need of the hour.

