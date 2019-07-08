Five more graft cases to be sent to commission, says Murad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Monday announced that five more cases regarding irregularities committed in award of contracts by former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif were being sent to the high-powered commission, probing loans obtained during the last 10 years and their utilisation.

Addressing a news conference, along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar here, he said National Accountability Bureau had already taken up these corruption cases, now “We are also sending these to the commission.”

He said Shahbaz Sharif had issued a notification in 2008 for appointment of Mustafa Kamal, brother of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, as chairman of CM’s Horticulture Task Force, whom five contracts were awarded in sheer violation of rules and procedure.

The minister said the contracts included Lahore Metro, Islamabad-Rawalpindi Metro, University of Punjab Gujrat campus and projects in Liberty market, which were awarded to Mustafa Kamal without floating any tenders or bidding process.

Ironically, he said, payment mechanism had also been devised to ensure smooth transfer of money to the front-man in the name of different projects. Murad Saeed also termed Maryam Safdar’s attitude irresponsible at toll plaza.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the monarchy of Sharif family had been ended, adding, but now the real democracy was prevailing and growing fast in Pakistan. He said he never passed toll plaza without paying toll tax as change had come and New Pakistan would be corruption free.

"Maryam Safdar should come out of the denial state and accept that she is no more a princess, rather she is mere a convicted person,” he said adding, "Ex-PM’s daughter lives in the fools paradise".