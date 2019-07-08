Wani’s freedom spirit still alive in held Valley

ISLAMABAD: The freedom spirit of Burhan Wani is still alive in the Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) as the Valley faced shutdown on the third death anniversary of the martyred Kashmiri youth on Monday.

"Gone but not forgotten. Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination in IHK continues despite enhanced Indian brutalities," Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a tweet, remembering Burhan Wani, who sacrificed his life against Indian oppression.

Using the hashtag #Kashmirbleeds, Dr Faisal mentioned that incidents of Indian brutalities had increased in IHK to silence the Kashmiris demanding their rights. India’s Zee News also confirmed that besides deployment of security forces, the authorities suspended internet services in four south Kashmir districts on Burhan Wani’s death anniversary.

"Heavy deployments of security forces have been made all along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway which passes through three south Kashmir districts of Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama.”

The FO Monday welcomed the second report of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Jammu and Kashmir, urging respect for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination as protected under the international law.

"We again welcome the OHCHR recommendation for the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) to investigate the gross and systematic human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir," the FO statement said.

As in its first report, the OHCHR’s second report has again called for respect of the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as protected under the international law.

Appreciating the efforts to document human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK), the FO said there was no parallel between the horrendous human rights situation in the IHK and the prevailing environment in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

"Unlike IHK, which is the most militarised zone in the world, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan remain open to foreign visitors,"the FO statement mentioned.

"The only solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is to grant the people of Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir the legitimate right to self-determination as recognised by the numerous United Nations Security Council Resolutions, which is essential for the security and stability of South Asia and beyond," it said.

The Report once again recognised human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The report documents in detail the excessive use of force by the Indian occupation forces, continued use of pellet guns to kill and maim defenceless civilians, extra-judicial killings in the garb of so-called cordon and search operations, use of various forms of arbitrary arrests and detentions to target protestors and political dissidents.

It also highlights the impunity from accountability enjoyed by the Indian occupational forces under the draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA), use of torture, lack of credible investigation into human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces, restrictions on expression and movement of independent journalists.

According to a report, Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism in IHK, martyred 1,020 Kashmiris including 70 in fake encounters since the martyrdom of Burhan Muzaffar Wani, on July 8, 2016.

The acts of savagery rendered 91 women widowed and 205 children orphaned, Kashmir Media Service reported. During the period, 27,659 people were injured due to the use of brute force on peaceful protesters in which 10,298 were injured by pellets.

During the period, the eyesight of, at least, 147 youth was damaged and 215 youth lost their sight in one eye due to firing of pellets. As many as 11,812 people including Hurriyat activists and students were arrested by Indian police during house raids and crackdown operations. The troops also destroyed and damaged 3,304 residential houses and molested/ disgraced 933 girls during the period.