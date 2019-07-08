Brazil capture Copa America crown

RIO DE JANEIRO: Ten-man Brazil held on to win the Copa America on home soil despite Gabriel Jesus’s dismissal with a 3-1 victory over Peru on Sunday.

Jesus scored the decisive goal after a penalty from Peru captain Paolo Guerrero canceled out Everton’s opener for hosts Brazil at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium. A last minute penalty from substitute Richarlison sealed a win for Brazil which handed the South American giants their ninth Copa triumph and first since 2007.

Jesus’s evening went sour 20 minutes from time as he was sent off for a second booking. The Manchester City striker was in tears as he left the field, making obscene hand gestures, angrily kicking a water bottle and almost knocking over the VAR booth.

Brazil’s players rallied after the dismissal however to claim a battling victory. “It’s really special because we built something together,” enthused captain Dani Alves. Peru made a confident start and didn’t appear overawed by either their opponents or the occasion.

But it quickly became apparent that they were up against more accomplished players. “It was a game in which they took advantage of our mistakes and turned them all into goals,” said Peru’s Edison Flores.