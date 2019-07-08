YahClick Invitational Golf Tournament concludes

KARACHI: The inaugural YahClick Invitational Golf Tournament, which carried over 100 pros and semi-pros, concluded here at the Karachi Golf Club on Sunday.

The team event featured players in a more hard-hitting format of the game. Players were divided into 20 teams with each team featuring one female player. The rules were modified to make the play faster and shorter. The event was organised by YahClick, the satellite broadband service of the UAE-based global satellite operator Yahsat and its partner Hughes Network Systems.

The notable players included Sajid Mangrio (VP Sales Central and South West Asia YahClick), Rizwan Feroz (Karachi Golf Club Captain), Ahmed Ismail (Vice Captain KGC) and Adnan Afridi (Chairman NIT). The winning team, featuring Zahoyonggang, Samir Feroz and Lt CDR Saeed Khattak, got 90 points. The runners-up, featuring Qumail Habib, Imran Tlaroon, Danish Iqbal and CORE Abduk Rehman, bagged 87 points.

Amna Amjad won the ladies individual event with Abiha Amjad being the runner-up. “YahClick made a firm commitment to the nation when we launched in 2015, and by delivering on this commitment alongside our valued Service Partners, our footprint and positive impact has grown steadily,” Mangrio said. “Thank you to all of today’s participants and congratulations to our winners,” added Mangrio.