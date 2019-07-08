Imad rejects grouping rumours

ISLAMABAD: All rounder Imad Wasim has dispelled the rumors that there was any grouping at any stage during World Cup. Talking to media along with Shadab Khan at the Pindi Stadium on Monday, he said everyone was well aware of his role and supported each other in the best possible way.

Imad said it was shocking for the players to hear such news after the match against India. “Every player had very cordial relations with captain Sarfraz Ahmad. We all play for Pakistan and had there been any grouping I would not have played the World Cup. I have known the captain for the last 15 years. No player in our team was ever involved in grouping,” said Imad.

He added he would have been happier had Pakistan succeeded in winning the World Cup. “The performance that helps your team win a big event matters the most,” said the left-handed all-rounder who played a key role in the win against Afghanistan.

Imad said the team gained momentum by winning four matches in the later stage of the league phase. “Unfortunately, we faced a tough run rate task,” he added. The all rounder praised Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. “I have never read him properly on a spinning track. He is a class act,” he said.

Shadab said he was disappointed that the team failed to reach the semi-finals. “We would have been delighted had we reached the semi-finals,” said the leg-spinner. Shahdab said that Pakistan defeated high-ranked outfits. “We defeated some of the best teams. It is really an achievement,” he added.