Aisam, Gonzalez out of Wimbledon

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez lost in the pre-quarter-finals of Wimbledon on Monday. The unseeded pair of Aisam and Santiago was defeated by the duo of Marcus Daniell of New Zealand and Wesley Koolhof of Netherlands 5-7, 7-6(6), 4-6, 4-6.