Root remains calm amid ‘spicy’ Australia talk

BIRMINGHAM: Joe Root is determined the “spicy” nature of England’s latest clash with Australia won’t prove a distraction when the arch rivals meet for a place in the World Cup final.

Tournament hosts England and reigning champions Australia will lock horns in Thursday’s second semi-final at Edgbaston. Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has already done his best to unsettle England by insisting “it’s their World Cup to lose”.

But Root told reporters at Edgbaston on Monday: “Nathan has a lot to say, a lot of the time, so you just take it with a pinch of salt. “It might be a way of taking pressure off himself and his team. I try not to get too involved to be honest. “I think there have been times within games when it has got a bit spicy and there have been a few exchanges on the field. “But generally we will go about things in our own way and just get ourselves ready as best we can,” added Root.