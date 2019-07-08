close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 9, 2019

Ex-Bouteflika minister held

World

AFP
July 9, 2019

ALGIERS: Algerian authorities on Monday placed in preventive detention a former cabinet minister under ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika on suspicion of squandering public funds, state television said.

Said Barakat, 71, is the latest in a series of prominent politicians and businessmen linked to Bouteflika to have been detained or questioned in connection with corruption since the ailing president was forced to step down in the face of mass protests in early April.

The former minister of national solidarity was questioned by a supreme court magistrate and ordered held in preventive detention for alleged squandering of public funds, the state broadcaster said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus