Girls must be protected from sexual violence at school: Unicef

PARIS: Girls in developing countries must be protected from sexual violence in and around schools, the head of the UN’s children fund has said, urging governments to make it a top priority.

Speaking to AFP on the sidelines of a G7 ministerial summit in Paris, Unicef chief Henrietta Fore said keeping young girls safe was crucial to ensuring their education. "We have a real responsibility to keep violence out of schools... by other students but also by their teachers," she told AFP in an interview last week.

"In some countries in Africa, like South Africa where I was recently, some girls.. suffer sexual violence on their way to and from school," she said. And it is not an isolated phenomenon, with Human Rights Watch last year flagging up "high levels of sexual and gender-based violence" in Senegal where teachers were coercing girls into sex for money, gifts or good grades.

In 2015, the UN set targets aimed at ensuring equal opportunities and ending violence against women and girls by 2030, but last month, gender equality charity "Equal Measures 2030" said it was "failing to deliver".

Fore also stressed the importance of "a strong commitment" to the education of girls, particularly in places like the African Sahel, a vast area encompassing Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Nigeria which has been hit by Jihadist violence.