Hope for peace

The hope that a settlement resulting in a ceasefire between warring Taliban fighters and government forces may be ended ahead of Afghanistan’s presidential election in September is being given another chance to bear fruit at ongoing talks between the US and the Taliban in Qatar, brokered by Qatar and Germany. A group of some 30 Afghan civil society representatives is present to talk to the Taliban, who continue their refusal to hold dialogue with members of the Ashram Ghani government, which they term a puppet setup of the West. This naturally holds back the peace process. So does violent militant action such as the bomb blast claimed by the Taliban in central Kabul on Sunday. At least eight people were killed and scores others injured in the blast, which was followed by gunfire directed against Afghan security forces.

Amidst all this, US Special Representative to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad remains optimistic. But there are others who are losing some of their initial optimism. The Taliban currently control almost half of Afghanistan and recent US and Afghan air strikes to dislodge or weaken their militants have added to the animosity between the two factions. This is naturally not good news for Afghanistan. Previous talks in Qatar had broken down over disagreement between the team of civil representatives and the Taliban. Following this, Germany stepped in as a neutral party to referee the process and appears to have succeeded in at least bringing all groups to the table. Pakistan has assisted in the talk process and after the Kabul bombing was once again asked to use whatever influence it has with the Taliban to persuade them to enter into direct negotiations with the Ghani government and to shun violence. There is no indication yet that this will happen.

All stakeholders involved in Afghanistan need to recognise that there is no alternative to peace. The country has been torn apart by a war that has essentially continued since 1979 and even before that year. Tens of thousands of people have been killed, many have fled the country, families have been destroyed and persons maimed by the violence can be spotted everywhere in a country that literally stumbles to survive. This should not be acceptable to Afghanistan. It should not be acceptable to the world either. Global interest in Afghanistan has gradually faded following the days after the 9/11 attacks of 2001. The violence in Afghanistan stems to a very large extent from Western policies in the region. The West then has a responsibility to restore to the people of the country the peace they urgently need. This is also imperative for Pakistan, which has suffered hugely as a result of the turbulence in neighbouring Afghanistan. The recent evidence that the two sides were willing to enter into a phase of more positive relations, as President Ashraf Ghani visited Pakistan, are encouraging. Perhaps this engagement can help give peace a chance and allow Afghans to experience the benefits that this can bring.