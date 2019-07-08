What we deserve

Our place in the World Cup was lost because we could not rise to the same level as our opponents. Our team started playing in this world cup with shoddy performances and suffered humiliating defeats. There are ups and downs and many struggles to face for a team in the world cup but the way they played their last four matches were majestic.

In my opinion, Pakistan deserves to be in the semi-finals. I think that Pakistan played better than New Zealand in this world cup but who can fight against luck? It is not our team’s fault that they lost so much. I think that the net run rates system is deeply flawed too.

Syed Abdullah

Karachi