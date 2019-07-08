close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 9, 2019

What we deserve

Newspost

 
July 9, 2019

Our place in the World Cup was lost because we could not rise to the same level as our opponents. Our team started playing in this world cup with shoddy performances and suffered humiliating defeats. There are ups and downs and many struggles to face for a team in the world cup but the way they played their last four matches were majestic.

In my opinion, Pakistan deserves to be in the semi-finals. I think that Pakistan played better than New Zealand in this world cup but who can fight against luck? It is not our team’s fault that they lost so much. I think that the net run rates system is deeply flawed too.

Syed Abdullah

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus