Tue Jul 09, 2019
July 9, 2019

Better taxation

Newspost

 
July 9, 2019

The wealth statement continues to be the biggest hurdle in payment of taxes. We need to examine the necessity of asking for minute details of income and expenditure from individual taxpayers. Every taxpayer should not be treated as a suspect.

Far more taxes can be collected if only taxable income is deposited in the authorised bank by individuals. Having to add your CNIC on a tax copy will automatically put the taxpayer in the FBR tax net. Individual taxpayers in places cut off from Tax Facilitation Centres can easily pay their taxes with this method. The FBR can test and evaluate this method in larger cities before applying it to other areas.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi

