Discontent

This refers to the letter ‘Unaffordable’ (July 8) by Waqar Moosa. I agree with the writer that price hikes and inflation are some of the most dangerous issues that the poor have to fear. The increasing rate of inflation has destroyed our economy.

The people had hoped that our ‘Naya Pakistan’ would be better than this misery. We expected better futures and easier lives but it has only gotten worse. It is our government’s duty to fix the pit that they have dug Pakistan into.

Mahganj Habib

Kech