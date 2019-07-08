close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
July 9, 2019

Moving on



This refers to the letter 'Wrong target' (July 8) by Umar Makhdumi. The writer has rightly suggested that the government should not waste time and energy probing into the debt obtained by the previous governments. It is already known what a huge expenditure was incurred on unproductive projects and on personal gains.

How would it benefit the nation if the commission comes up with the same findings already reported in the audit reports before parliament? The government should instead make efforts to off-load the accumulated debt.

Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA

