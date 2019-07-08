Cricket culture

There was once a time when the people of Pakistan could not afford televisions but what they had was a competent cricket team that would actually make an effort and put up a good fight and try to win. This was a time when fans from villages all over used to be stuck to cricket radio news and in metropolitan areas, people used to gather in a home where they could watch matches together with friends and family.

Be it hockey or cricket, fans always had high hopes. The Pakistan team deserves emotional outrage in public when the team does not play as it should have. I recently read that in hickey rankings, Pakistan stands at an all-time lowest rank of 17 – which is a shame considering hockey is our national sport. While the nation still loves to see the Green Shirts playing against international teams, we also expect them to win or at the least show some performance. Sports unite us as a nation and it has provided us with hope whenever Pakistan has faced tough times. We need our team back.

Annam H Burki

Lahore