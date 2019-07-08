Real growth

This refers to the letter ‘Loan payment’ (July 7) by Najeeb A Khan. The funds obtained from friendly countries, the IMF and other institutions will go to pay old debts with mark-up, provide budgetary support and cover the yawning trade deficit as imports are 2.5 times of the exports. None of these borrowed funds are meant for dollar generating projects. The assistance received from friendly countries has already been consumed to sustain imports during the past fiscal year. Import compression through a clampdown on luxury and non-essential foreign goods is the only viable solution to save our precious currency. Export enhancement is a time-consuming process as it requires the establishment of new production capacity to provide surplus for exports. The government must provide all possible fiscal and tax incentives to manufacturing for import substitution.

Our agricultural sector continues to use archaic farming techniques. To accelerate modernization, corporate farming on a private-public partnership basis should be introduced. Such companies can be listed on the stock exchange and the tillers of the land should also be given shareholding so that they have a stake in the venture. These companies would be running large modern farms and could be divested and privatized after several years of successful operation and the sale proceeds reinvested in new setups. This can usher in an agriculture revolution.

Erum A Baig

Karachi