Tue Jul 09, 2019
July 9, 2019

Menace of malnutrition

Newspost

 
July 9, 2019

Until the recent initiatives by the present government under the Ehsaas programme, health has never been a priority in Pakistan. Resultantly, one of the greatest challenges faced by our people relates to their compromised health. Malnutrition has given rise to multiple problems such as stunting and nutritional deficiencies in our population.

The National Nutrition Survey of 2018 shows improvements in certain aspects, but malnutrition is still a challenge. The majority of our people are totally unaware of their nutritional requirements. The focus of the government should be on initiating school and college-based nutrition programs with emphasis on healthy dietary practices and balanced nutrition.

Aleem Ahmed

Islamabad

