close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 9, 2019

Congratulations

Newspost

 
July 9, 2019

I congratulate Wahab Riaz for surpassing former captain Imran Khan to achieve second place in the list of most World Cup wickets by a Pakistani bowler, only behind Wasim Akram. I congratulate him for the achievement and to appreciate him for his comeback performance in the World Cup.

M Bakhtiyar

Kech

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus