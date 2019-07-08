Airport safety

Two hired assassins managed to enter the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore with weapons and killed a passenger coming out of International Arrival, along with a taxi driver. This is not the first instance of this kind and has occurred at various airports in our country, time and time again. The fifteen kilometre ban zone on the periphery of every major airport has been violated and housing societies have been allowed there by the CAA. Almost every airport in Pakistan has been declared red for bird hazards because of the construction of residential societies, marriage halls and commercial centres by powerful groups whose real estate interests seem to override the flight safety hazards that are posed by these irregularities.

If reports concerning out of order scanners at the Lahore airport to scan vehicles are true then this is criminal negligence on the part of the ASF and the CAA. There have been too many terrorist breaches in our airports making our aviation industry disreputable. Drastic changes are required if we intend to operate direct international flights.

Ali M Tariq

Lahore