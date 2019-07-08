Broken system

I had a frustrating experience when trying to withdraw money from my savings via my ATM card. I went to my bank to get my fingerprints verified. After repeated attempts to obtain my fingerprints had failed, I was told that this issue was being forwarded to the concerned parties, and I assumed the matter had been settled. However, my ATM card still refused to respond and a message appeared, saying that I should first get my fingerprints verified. This happened well before the closing date of June 30. A visit to another branch brought the same results. I was then told to go to the branch where I had originally opened my account, show them my CNIC and they would sort out the matter.

At this branch, after a third attempt to obtain verifiable fingerprints had yet again failed, I was instructed to get the verification done from Nadra. The Nadra office gave me a typed letter, which I duly took back to the bank but this too was not enough. I was now told that Nadra should have given another paper to accompany this one, but since the cut-off date was still a few days away I could use my ATM card to withdraw the money I needed. My ATM card still would not work. Earlier, when I had gone for biometric verification to the foreign bank, where my late husband and I had a joint account, attempts to obtain my fingerprints were also unsuccessful, but the bank had accepted that after a certain age clear fingerprints could not be obtained, and there was no further problem. Am I now required to go to Nadra again? Why can the procedure not be made simpler for senior citizens? I am sure many others like me are being similarly harassed. I avoid using cheques because signatures also can change with time, and my hands are not as steady as they used to be. Technology is supposed to facilitate your needs, not make things more difficult.

Nasreen Azhar

Islamabad