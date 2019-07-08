Total Parco announces winner of bumper prize AudiA4

LAHORE: Total PARCO Pakistan Limited (TPPL) took the honors of announcing the winner of the Bumper Prize- AUDI A4 car linked to the recently concluded Drive Your Dream promotion at a local hotel in Lahore.

The consumer promotion started on the 12th of April 2019 and lasted for slightly more than two months. Consumers having filled up their vehicles on PKR 2,500- litres of TOTAL EXCELLIUM HOBC fuel or purchased TOTAL QUARTZ series of lubricants(3 or 4 Litres pack) entered a lucky draw to get the chance of winning the bumper prize besides a weekly lucky draw for free fuel for one year worth PKR 150,000- per winner.

Mr. Olivier Sabrie, CEO Total PARCO Pakistan Limited, handed over the car keys of the luxurious Audi A4 bumper prize to Mr. _Asif Shah Gillani in an exclusive gathering of senior members of the TPPL family, distinguished guests and media contingent.

The campaign was extremely successful for the company in drawing the attention of the customers towards its premium fuel TOTAL EXCELLIUM and high performance lubricant grade TOTAL QUARTZ series.****