Cop gets death penalty for murdering father-in-law

A model court on Monday awarded the death sentence to a policeman for killing his father-in-law during a domestic dispute.

District Malir Additional Sessions Judge Naveed Soomro awarded capital punishment to Constable Rahim Bakhsh after finding him guilty of the murder. According to the prosecution, Bakhsh had shot and killed his father-in-law in 2014 within the jurisdiction of the Sohrab Goth police station and fled to Khairpur in a bid to avert arrest.

The judge observed that the prosecution had successfully established its case against the accused beyond any shadow of doubt while the defence had failed to prove its client was innocent. The case had been registered under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.