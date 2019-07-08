Contractual teachers hold sit-in afterbeing told their services no more required

Early Childhood Education Teachers (ECETs) in Sindh staged a sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club on Monday to demand that they be offered contracts of a permanent job.

The protesting teachers gathered from various districts of the province in Karachi after they were informed that the government no longer needed their services. They also announced that they would continue their sit-in and go on hunger strike until the authorities met their demand.

The Sindh government had hired the ECETs in 2009 on a contractual basis to initiate the Early Learning Program (ELP) in the province under the National Education Policy 2009. The provincial government had tasked the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) with conducting a test and interviews for the appointments of competent teachers for the scheme.

On the instruction of then education minister, the SEF started the process for the teachers’ appointments and thoroughly checked the qualification of hundreds of candidates. As the process was completed, around 300 teachers were appointed in five districts of Sindh – Tando Muhammad Khan, Naushahro Feroze, Khairpur, Ghotki, and Badin – to serve at 30 Early Childhood Learning Centers established in each of the districts.

As per their appointment letters, the teachers had been hired for a year after which their contracts had to be renewed if they were to continue the job.

The government, however, had appointed the teachers as an experiment to see if the learning centres could produce desired results. The government had also planned that if they turned out to be successful, the centres would be mainstreamed and made part of the state-run schooling system, as the web portal of the Reforms Support Unit of the school education department clarifies under the ELP’s introduction.

However, after running the 150 centres, the authorities decided not to establish any further of them and rather extend the ELP by establishing schools and nurseries across the province.

On June 30, ELP Assistant Director Imran Bux Arisar informed the ECETs that “it has been decided to formalize and complete the closer of 150 Early Childhood Centers of the ELP under the School Education and Literacy Department with the approval by the SEF’s Board of Governors”.

The ECETs were informed that the SEF did not need their services anymore and they would not be paid after June 30. The foundation, however, acknowledged the teachers’ services at the centres.

Meanwhile, Syed Murtaza Shah, a representative of an ECET’s body, ECET-Etihad Sindh, said the Sindh government was planning to hire new teachers for the Early Childhood Learning Centers next month. He termed it injustice as the government was terminating the services of already employed teachers to hire new ones.

“We were appointed through a test and interviews and have been working at these centres since 2009. So, this logic of the government to make new appointments by terminating the services of older ones is incomprehensible.” Shah vowed that the ECET-Etihad Sindh would continue its sit-in camp and go on hunger strike until the authorities met their demands.