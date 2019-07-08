Traffic cop suspended, another to face inquiry

A traffic police official was suspended on Monday for harassing and manhandling citizens near the Akbar Road traffic section in District South of the city.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media. The footage shows Sub-Inspector Rana Abdul Latif harassing, swearing at and manhandling citizens.

Traffic Deputy Inspector General of Police Javed Ali Maher took notice of the incident and suspended SI Latif. He also ordered a departmental inquiry against the official. The traffic police chief also directed the SSP City Traffic to hold an inquiry into the matter. He also warned other traffic police officials that such incidents would not be tolerated.

Inquiry ordered

An official inquiry was ordered against another traffic policeman over a scuffle with a citizen while fining a motorcyclist, after the video of the incident went viral on social media. The footage shows the policeman swearing at a motorcyclist while fining him for not wearing a helmet. The incident took place near the Askari-IV area in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Traffic police chief Maher ordered an inquiry against the policeman, appointed the SSP Traffic East as the inquiry officer to record the statements of the traffic cop and the citizen.