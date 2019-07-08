Handing Karachi’s hospitals back to Sindh government ‘proves CM right’

Sindh’s chief minister said on Monday that the federal government’s decision to hand over Karachi’s three major hospitals back to the provincial administration was a testament to his narrative.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah told this to the media after offering his condolences on the death of senior politician Haji Shafi Jamote to his family members in Ibrahim Hyderi. He was accompanied by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani and information adviser Murtaza Wahab.

Shah said he had been saying since long that the provincial government was capable enough to run the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and the National Institute of Child Health (NICH).

“And today my narrative has come true for certain reasons, such as we have invested tremendously in these three hospitals and have made them the best of the health facilities in the country.”

He said that some overambitious and “responsible” people in the federal administration had claimed forming a JPMC board of directors, but that bubble had burst now. He also said the NICVD’s satellite centres were providing the best of services in different districts and now the Sindh government was planning to set up satellites of NICH.

Water conference

The chief executive said that the purpose of the recent conference on water projects of Karachi was to seek support of all the stakeholders, but he was surprised that a few of its participants told the media things that were contrary to those discussed in the meeting.

He said it was agreed in the meeting that there would be no politics on the city’s issues and they would all be working together on them. He added that water projects such as K-IV could not be completed without the Centre’s support.

“We have to get the revised PC-I of the project approved from them. We have to get funds from them. We have to get additional water for the city approve from them. Therefore, we all have to work together to serve the people.”

Busway projects

Shah admitted that the Orange Line busway project had been delayed, but he said it was a small project of over five kilometres and would be completed very soon. “Green Line and Orange Line are interlinked, so with the start of Green Line, Orange Line would also be launched.”

He claimed that the federal government was not serious about completing Green Line, as they had allocated only 20 to 25 per cent of the total required funds. “This shows that they do not want to complete it during the current financial year.”

Talking about Red Line, he said the Asian Development Bank had approved a loan for it, adding that the Sindh government had signed a loan agreement with the World Bank for Yellow Line and now the project needed the final approval of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council.

Amnesty scheme

The CM said he did not personally know the State Bank governor, but the “bosses” who had brought him to the country were originally opposed to the tax amnesty scheme. “This was the federal government’s decision, and what they have achieved out of it should be asked from them.”

He added that he was only concerned about the revenue recovery targets set by the federal government. “I am sure they won’t be able to achieve them, and at the end of the day the provinces would suffer again.”

Judicial commission

Regarding the video leaked by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz, the chief executive said it should be investigated by a high-powered judicial commission. “This is a very serious issue and should be taken seriously, otherwise it would cause an irreparable loss to the body politic of the country.”

Haji Shafi Jamote

Shah said Haji Shafi Jamote was a decent person, adding that despite his different political thinking and approach, he always upheld high values in dealing with others. “I have a lot of respect for him and may God rest him in eternal peace,” he said, adding that Jamote had rendered a lot of services for the fisherfolk’s welfare.