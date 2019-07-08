Value-added sector warns of closure

KARACHI: The value-added textile and apparel sector has warned the government that if the 17 percent sales tax is continued their members will have no option, but to convert their mills into warehouses.

In a joint press conference at the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) House on Monday, members of various associations lamented the uncertainty caused by rupee deprecation, 31 percent increase rise in power and gas tariffs, and unavailability of yarn.

Participants of the conference included Pakistan Readymade Garment Manufacturers and Exporter Association Chief Coordinator Shaikh Shafiq, Towel Manufacturers Association of Pakistan Chairman Moin A Razzak, Pakistan Cloth Merchant Association Chairman Abdus Samad, Pakistan Knitwear and Sweater Exporters Association former chairman Kamran Chandna, and Pakistan Cotton Fashion Apparels Manufacturers & Exporters Association former chairman Khawaja Usman.

They warned that the situation might lead many industries to relocate to other countries like they did back in 2006, 2008, 2011, and 2012. About 1,200 export industries have shifted under grave conditions to other countries, they said.

“Exporters are working on very nominal profit margin of 3-4 percent. With the imposition of 17 percent sales tax the financial burden on exporters will multiply many times making it unviable to run industries,” they added.

Operating industries was not conducive and some exporters / industrialists were also thinking to convert their industries into warehouses and put their investments in the banks, which were offering up to 13 percent interest, they said.

They cautioned that if the government did not address their issues and remove uncertainties on war footings, industries would shut down, resulting in mass unemployment, reduction in foreign exchange earnings, and increase in trade gap.