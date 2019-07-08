‘New products can help boost exports’

LAHORE: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Karachi Director General Saira Imdad Ali has said that value addition and introduction of new products can help boost Pakistan’s exports and business chambers can play an important role in this regard, a statement said on Monday.

Talking to LCCI acting president Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, she said Pakistan has a huge potential in various sectors such as fashion, sports goods, artificial leather, mangoes, salt.

Pakistani pink salt is being exported to Italy by India. The government needs to take measures to deal such issues, she said. Saigal said that Pakistan has to attain that stage when its exports must exceed total imports so that the current account deficit is addressed on long-term basis.

There is a need for a long-term integrated industrial and trade (import and export) strategy that encourages investment in all sectors of the economy, especially in the manufacturing sector, he said.

He urged TDAP to provide assistance in organising trade fairs/exhibitions, especially in markets such as South America, Africa, Central Asian Republics and Russia, where the combined share of Pakistan exports is less than 10 percent of the total exports of Pakistan.