Rupee weakens

The rupee closed weaker on Monday due to dollar demand from importers, dealers said. It lost 40 paisas to end at 157.32 against the greenback, compared with Friday’s closing of 156.92 in the interbank market.

In the open market, the rupee maintained its firmer trend, as it closed at 157 against the dollar, unchanged from the previous close. Dealers said the currency extended losses on the back of renewed dollar demand from importers. “Importers bought greenback to meet their payments,” a forex dealer said.

“We expect the rupee to improve after receipt of IMF inflows,” he added. The release of a first tranche of a loan worth $1 billion from the International Monetary Fund under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) will help build foreign exchange reserves and prop up the currency, dealers said. It will also stabilise investors’ confidence.

Pakistan is likely to receive a first disbursement from the Fund soon, maybe on Tuesday. The IMF’s executive board approved a 39-month EFF for Pakistan last week. The country is set to receive a total of $6 billion in three years from the IMF, while it has to repay $4.355 billion in four years ending 2022/23.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan fell to $7.272 billion during the week ended June 28 from $7.282 billion a week ago. The decline in the forex reserves was attributed to outflows related to external debt repayments.