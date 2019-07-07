Residents not allowed to stage protest

CHITRAL: The district administration and police on Sunday stopped the residents of Koghuzi from holding peaceful protest for acceptance of their demands.

The residents of Koghuzi and Golen had decided to hold a protest rally against power outages and induction of outsiders in the Wapda office.

They claimed the locals affected by Golen Gol power project were not being given preference in hiring of Class-IV and power supply. However, the district administration imposed Section 144 and did not allow them to protest.

District Bar Association President Khurshid Hussain Mughal, Councillors Kabirullah and others said they had planned to hold a peaceful rally to highlight their just demands.

They added the area residents had suffered a lot during the construction of the 108 megawatts power project.

“The authorities had announced to induct locals in the Wapda office. And now even the class-IV posts were given to the non-locals,” said Khurshid Hussain.