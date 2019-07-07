close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2019

Section-144 lifted in North Waziristan

National

MIRANSHAH: The section-144, which was imposed in North Waziristan a month back, will be lifted today to facilitate the candidates to continue their election campaign.

The Section-144 was imposed on June 8 for one month due to security threats. “The section-144 is being lifted today. And the candidates will run the election campaign in the district,” said an official.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference a group of candidates appreciated the decision to lift the Section-144.

Addressing a press conference, they also demanded to deploy forces to ensure free and fair polls.

