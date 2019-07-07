close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
July 8, 2019

Four dead as bus overturns

National

KARACHI: At least four people were injured when a bus overturned in Malir area of the metropolis on Sunday. Rescue sources said due to over speeding a bus overturned on Malir Murgi Khana Road.

As a result, four people Faizan Noman and Haussan were injured. The injured shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

