Four dead as bus overturns

KARACHI: At least four people were injured when a bus overturned in Malir area of the metropolis on Sunday. Rescue sources said due to over speeding a bus overturned on Malir Murgi Khana Road.
As a result, four people Faizan Noman and Haussan were injured. The injured shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center where their condition was stated to be out of danger.
