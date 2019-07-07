PML-N wants to take politics to point of no return: Sumsam

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said the Nawaz League (Pakistan Muslim League-N) wants to take the country’s politics to the point of no return.

The agenda of N-League is to make national institutions controversial and the Sharif family has the reputation of preparing bogus documents and tampering with the record, he added.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said those who believed themselves to be above the law would have to face accountability now. New Pakistan means that every culprit would be taken to task, he added. The minister said that N-League had reached a dead end, which was quiet visible from the frustration of its leadership. Sumsam said that N-League leadership was trying to avoid punishment after looting the exchequer. They want to create unrest in the country, but Pakistani nation was well aware of the fact that punishment to a criminal was not any issue of national importance. He said Pakistan would move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.