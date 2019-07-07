Special Olympics 2019: Air chief awards cash prizes to medal winners

LAHORE: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), has awarded cash prizes to winners of Special Olympics at a ceremony, held at Headquarters, Central Air Command, here.

Six PAF persons with special needs participated in the Special Olympics and brought laurels to the country by winning medals in different categories of the games which were held at Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

Speaking on the occasion, the Air chief congratulated the medal winners on their success and lauded their hard work and determination.

He urged them to work even harder to improve their standings in the world and help raise the national flag in such events in the future and said that Pakistan Air Force had always focused on the well being of the persons with special needs, be it in the field of education or extracurricular activities.

The Air chief gave cash prizes to the medal winners including Imran Ghaffar (2 Gold Medals in Cycling), Muhammad Umar (2 Silver Medals in Badminton), Yasir Bashir (1 Silver Medal in Cycling), Rizwan Tayyab (1 Bronze Medal in Basketball), Furqan Iqbal (1 Bronze Medal in Cycling) and Sabrina

Touhid (1 Bronze Medal in Footbal). Later, the Air chief also interacted with the parents of the PAF persons with special needs and assured them of his support in solving their problems on priority.