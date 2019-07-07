2 youths die doing stunts on bike

LAHORE: Two youths, yet to be identified, died while performing stunts on a bike in the Kahna area on Sunday.

The youths aged from 16 to 18 years old were performing stunts on a bike when they could not maintain balance on the speeding vehicle and rammed into an electricity pole. As a result, both sustained fatal injuries. They were removed to hospital where they were pronounced dead. The bodies were removed to morgue.

Stray kite string injures child: A four-year-old boy was injured by a stray kite string in the Factory Area police jurisdiction on Sunday.

The boy identified as Haider along with his father Yasar of Walton Road and mother was passing through Factory Area on a bike when his throat was slashed by a stray kite string. He was admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

Boy dies in house roof collapse: A 7-year-old boy was killed and two other people injured when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed at Qazi Park, Shahdara Town, on Sunday.

Rescuers pulled out the body of the 7-year-old boy, Anees and two survivors from the debris. The injured were admitted to hospital where their condition was stated to be stable. Police handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities.

KIDNAPPED GIRL RECOVERED: CIA arrested two kidnappers and recovered a girl from Hafizabad on Sunday.

The girl was kidnapped by one Sabir and his accomplice at Amin Park on June 29. They had taken her to Hafizabad. The kidnappers demanded Rs5million ransom from her family for her safe return. Police also took the car used in the crime into their possession.

Road accidents: Six people were killed and 939 injured in road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 823 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. As many as 552 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals and 387 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

PHP arrests 85: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 85 culprits, including 19 proclaimed offenders. The PHP teams also recovered illicit weapons and drugs from the possession of the arrested criminals.

Dolphin and PRU: Dolphin and PRU wings of police showed immediate response to all the 745 calls received on helpline 15. Both wings checked more than 97,000 motorbikes, 104 other vehicles and more than 63,000 persons. Eight motorbikes were impounded and 35 persons were arrested for not having complete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested nine persons for violating laws on wheelie and kite flying.