Mon Jul 08, 2019
Lawyers body office-bearers

National

July 8, 2019

PESHAWAR: Lawyers in Mohmand tribal district have elected office-bearers for the bar association for the first time.Advocate Gul Rehman Mohmand was elected president of the Mohmand Bar Association and Bashir Ahmad Safi general secretary. The other office-bearers are Gul Bashir as vice-president, Sarfaraz Khan Mohmand as joint secretary, Abbas Khan Mohmand as finance secretary, Mohsin Khan Mohmand as press secretary and Umar Farooq Mohmand as secretary library. Advocate Sajjad Ali, Abuzar, Hamidullah and Sajjad Khan were elected as executive members of the association.

