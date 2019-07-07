close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2019

Two pickpockets held in Dera

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police on Sunday arrested two pickpockets who deprived a number of people of money during the public address by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Haqnawaz Shaheed Park a day earlier. Official sources said that taking prompt action on the public complaints about pickpocketing during the public address by the PPP chairperson, the police arrested two accused identified as Zia belonging to Karachi and Muhammad Akram hailing from Shikarpur. The police detained them in lock-up after registering a case against them.

