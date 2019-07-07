PTI MNA warns NHA against toll tax collection

MANSEHRA: Saleh Muhammad Khan, Member National Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), on Sunday warned the National Highway Authority (NHA) to avoid creating law and order in the name of toll tax collection at the Karakoram Highway in the district. “I have scheduled a meeting with federal minister for communications and apprise him about the situation,” the MNA told reporters here.

Saleh Muhammad Khan, who met DC Ziaul Haq earlier this week, said the district administration should not allow NHA to re-establish toll tax plaza in Khatain-da-Galla at Karakoram Highway as it could trigger a serious law and order situation. The PTI MNA said that two people were killed during the protests some almost a decade ago which compelled the district administration and NHA to wrap up its toll tax collection.